More than 200 flights canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

More than 200 flights arriving and departing Detroit Metropolitan Airport were canceled Friday morning due to a Winter storm hitting the Great Lakes Region.

As of 8:30 a.m., 117 flights arriving at DTW and 127 flights departing were canceled. There are 19 arriving flights that were delayed and 16 departing flights that won't be leaving on time.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and south of 10 Mile Road or I-696. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all counties north of that mark.

Road conditions were slippery during the Friday morning commute, but traffic continues to move as many businesses, schools and courts were closed.

