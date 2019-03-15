More than 40 homes damaged in Shiawassee County when tornado rips through mid-Michigan

SHIAWASSE COUNTY, Mich. - A tornado left a trail of damage Thursday evening in mid-Michigan's Shiawassee County.

Durand and Vernon Township were hit hardest by the storm that ripped off roofs, snapped telephone poles and knocked wires down. Officials said more than 40 buildings were torn up by the tornado.

The storm also left 6,100 people without power. Crews are working with Consumers Energy to get to an elderly woman who is trapped in her home, which is surrounded by power lines.

A video captured by Local 4 viewer Joey Stinson showed the tornado and its aftermath. It ripped the roof off his Vernon Township home.

No one was seriously injured by the storm, officials said.

Watch: Tornado touches down in Shiawassee County

The tornado also caused damage in Genesee County.

At least three mobile homes at a park in Mount Morris were uprooted by the storm.

"It sounded like a freight train going through," said Eric, a resident of the mobile home park.

