More than 50 children separated from parents due to immigration policy are being held in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Children separated from their parents are being resettled in Michigan after the Trump administration's immigration policy resulted in families being separated at the border.

Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids has become a temporary home to at least 50 children, including infants.

"Children talking about not having the chance to say goodbye to mom or dad, often crying throughout the night, waking up calling for mom and dad," said Dona Abbott, the director of immigrant and refugee programs at Bethany Christian Services.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has confirmed the youngest migrant child being cared for in the state is 3 months old.

Therapists, doctors and public policy experts are joining the chorus of those calling practice this inhumane.

Laura Barnett, a clinical social worker, said the effects on a baby versus an older child being taken from a parent are different, but still very harmful.

"They can develop problems," Barnett said. "If someone abandons you, you're going to be hesitant when that person comes back."

