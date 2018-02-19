More than 50 tons of chicken patties recalled over rubber concerns

A Help Me Hank Recall Alert you may want to talk to your kids school about...

Pilgrim's Pride Corp is recalling more than 50 tons of ready to eat chicken patties from schools and other institutions nationwide.

This comes after a consumer complained on February 13th after finding rubber in the product.

The patties produced on September 2nd, 2017 are packed in 30 pound boxes with 6.5 pound bags inside and they are identified as Gold Kist Farms, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties.

Cafeteria managers and food service operators should look for the case code of 72491050xx and the product code of 665400 to see if they have any of the recalled patties.

The recalled patties have the establishment number P-20728 inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

For more information click here.

