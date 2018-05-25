More than 8,000 gallons of untreated sewage leak in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - Some residents in Northern Michigan are under a public health advisory after a main break forced more than 8,000 gallons of untreated sewage to leak.

The spill happened near Five Mile and Holiday Road in Grand Traverse County.

Residents in the area are being advised to stay away from the area, including a small creek and a portion of the East Grand Traverse Bay shoreline.

The advisory doesn't apply to nearby beaches. The advisory is to protect from increased E coli levels in the area.

The cause of the break is not currently known.

More info here from WPBN/UpNorthLive

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.