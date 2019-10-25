News

Moscow court orders Paul Whelan to remain in prison through Dec. 29

Whelan denies all allegations

Former US Marine and Novi resident, Paul Whelan was ordered to remain behind bars through Dec. 29 by a Moscow Court.

READ MORE: Members of Congress demand Russia releases Novi man, Paul Whelan

At his hearing, Whelan read a handwritten note saying his life is being threatened, and he's being denied medical care.

Whelan was arrested in Moscow last December on the suspicion of being a spy.

Whelan denies all allegations.

MORE: Family of Paul Whelan receives letters he sent them two months ago, brother says

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.