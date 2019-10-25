Moscow court orders Paul Whelan to remain in prison through Dec. 29

Former US Marine and Novi resident, Paul Whelan was ordered to remain behind bars through Dec. 29 by a Moscow Court.

At his hearing, Whelan read a handwritten note saying his life is being threatened, and he's being denied medical care.

Whelan was arrested in Moscow last December on the suspicion of being a spy.

Whelan denies all allegations.

