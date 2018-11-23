Mostly cloudy Black Friday

DETROIT - Who wants a BFF? A Black Friday Forecast? It’s a cool start for those of you heading out shopping this morning with temps in the mid 20s to low 30s and wind chills mainly in the lower 20s. The winds are not strong but some suburbs are getting wind chills in the upper teens. If you anticipate outdoor lines, layer up. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny with winds S 5-10 mph and highs hitting the low to mid 40s this afternoon… finally! Enjoy a really nice late November day because it’s all about to change again.

Rain moves in overnight and into your Saturday morning. Rain showers will be heaviest Saturday morning but it’s liquid and not frozen, so no ice if you are traveling or Small Business Saturday shopping. It will be drying out after 1 or 2pm tomorrow and we will again get afternoon highs in the mid 40s with a few spots flirting with 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and winds SSE 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

Sunday is cloudy but mostly dry with highs hitting mid 40s or warmer. More wet weather arrives Sunday night with temps falling into the mid 30s. This looks to be a dangerous wintry mix overnight into early Monday and may change to all snow for a while making Monday’s morning drive very slippery. Plan already for extra time and a slow drive. Snow showers will linger into the first half of Monday and it’s too early to worry about snow amounts since some rain will mix in and it’s a few days away still. Stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

