Mother accused of driving drunk with children in car when she crashed into ditch at Camp Dearborn

MILFORD, Mich. - A Southgate mother is accused of having a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car into a ditch last month at Camp Dearborn in Milford.

Police said the woman's two young boys were also in the car. Camp employees said the woman drove into the park without stopping at the gate and then landed in a ditch. While the dashcam video is obscured by an emergency medical services vehicle, the sound is still available.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

"I'm wanting you to step over there by the firetruck. We're just going to check to see if you're OK," an officer on the scene said.

The woman struggles with instructions and breaks down in tears. She expresses concern for her children. It takes two attempts with a Breathalyzer to get a reading.

"Well, golly gee willikers, that's a lot. You're .306. You're about four times the legal limit. Turn around. You're under arrest for operating while intoxicated," the officer said.

The woman was put in handcuffs and walked back to the squad car. Police said the children in the back seat were not safely restrained. The 30-year-old mother is facing charges of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.