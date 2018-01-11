Mother and teen daughter killed, son injured in single-car crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant

DETROIT - A mother and daughter were killed in a crash at Chene and East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's east side on Thursday morning.

Another child, the son of the mother killed, was also seriously injured in the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Chene Road and I-94 when it struck a viaduct, before hitting a pole.

The teen was ejected from the car, while the mother was found still trapped in the car.

The child injured is listed in serious condition. Police said the child's age is 8-years-old.

The crash scene is right in front of the entrance of the GM Poletown Plant.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.