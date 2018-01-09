Mother, boyfriend wanted in death of 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl arrested in Georgia

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of a 4-year-old Michigan girl who was found with severe burns.

Police said that the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

The victim's mother and the mother's boyfriend were arrested around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in Gainesville, Georgia, police said. Officials thanked the public for tips that helped lead to the arrest.

What happened

The little girl was found about 10:43 a.m. Monday at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive. They found the girl unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns on her arms and legs. Family members were administering CPR.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Here's more information from Sumpter Township police:

An arrest warrant has been approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charging both the child's mother, 24-year-old CANDICE RENEA DIAZ, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old BRAD EDWARD FIELDS with the following:

Count 1: HOMICIDE - FELONY MURDER

Count 2: HOMICIDE - MURDER - SECOND DEGREE

Count 3: CHILD ABUSE - FIRST DEGREE

Count 4: TORTURE

FIELD'S WAS ALSO CHARGED AS A HABITUAL OFFENDER

They're believed to be driving the pictured black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing MI plate DTR1854.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team's 24hr hotline at (313) 234-5656 or the Sumpter Township Police Department at (734) 461-4833 ext. 305

More background on the case

Police records show that the incident isn't the first time there was trouble at the home.

On May 20, 2016, officers stormed the house after receiving a report of a barricaded gunman after a domestic assault.

Diaz told police that Fields had beaten her, shot her dog and shot himself in a suicidal outburst. Police said Fields then fled the home and was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police said Diaz claimed she owned weapons that had been confiscated, including one from which the serial number had been filed off. She pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received probation.

