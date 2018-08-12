Mother charged in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old son

DETROIT - A mother, accused of drinking and driving and then killing her 3-year-old son, Michael Jones, in an car crash, faced a judge Sunday.

The collision happened on Monday at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street.

For the first time, reality for Charlessia Pelt hit her like a ton of bricks.

Pelt broke into tears as the judge read the long list of charges she’s facing.

Pelt has been charged with: operating while intoxicated causing death; reckless driving causing death; three counts of child abuse in the second degree and three counts of operating while intoxicated -occupant.

These charges stem from a fatal accident. Police said Pelt was speeding up 7 Mile Road into oncoming traffic and passed a Detroit police officer. Witnesses told police she was on her cellphone when she reached Hayes Street. There was a collision and Michael was thrown out of the car.

A judge set bond at $1 million.

Pelt’s family rushed out of the courtroom after the charges were read.

Local 4’s Larry Spruill spoke to her best friend and asked her how she was feeling.

"That’s my best friend. That’s her baby. Her only son," she said, "She’s going through so much."

She was asked if she felt the collision was intentional.

"Absolutely not. Never," she said. "She would never, ever. Ever."

