Mother charged in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old son to be sentenced

DETROIT - A woman who pled guilty to drinking and driving and then killing her 3-year-old son, Michael Jones, in an car crash in August 2018, will be sentenced Tuesday.

The collision happened in Aug. 9, 2018 at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street.

Police said Pelt was speeding up 7 Mile Road into oncoming traffic and passed a Detroit police officer. Witnesses told police she was on her cellphone when she reached Hayes Street. There was a collision and Michael was thrown out of the car.

Pelt was charged with: operating while intoxicated causing death; reckless driving causing death; three counts of child abuse in the second degree and three counts of operating while intoxicated -occupant. She pled guilty to the charges in February.

