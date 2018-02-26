Mother charged with murder in death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - A mother in Wayne was charged Monday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Kay Michalski, 24, was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

According to prosecutors, Michalski took her daughter to Annapolis Hospital at about 8 p.m. Nov. 10, 2017. Skyler Rayne Michalski was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities said hospital staff became suspicious and alerted authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 34400 block of John Street to investigate.

Prosecutors say Skyler was brought to the hospital with injuries on her head, neck and back. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was abusive head trauma.

