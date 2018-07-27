Mother dies saving children in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. - A 33-year-old mother died in Manistee County Wednesday after helping her children, struggling the river, to safety.

Lee Dawn Mann and her daughters were spending the day at the Big Manistee River when two children began to struggle in the current. One child jumped in to help, but soon all three needed to be pulled from the water.

Mann was able to get all three back to shallow water, but she never made it back to shore.

Her loved ones said she died a hero.

Deputies are waiting for the medical examiner to perform an autopsy before they release the official cause of death.

