Mother launches Just For Me support group to help people with autism

DETROIT - A local mother with a child who has been diagnosed with autism is working to find new opportunities for her daughter and is inviting other parents to join her.

Mireya Martinez hosted a board meeting to help give other parents support. She knows the struggles that come with having a child with autism.

Martinez works as a hospital liaisonto families finding out for the first time that their children will have challenges ahead.

She's launching the Just For Me social club. The idea is to get people with autism ready for the rest of their lives.

