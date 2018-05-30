Mother of man killed in 1 of 14 Detroit shootings in 4 days pleads for end to violence

DETROIT - A man was shot and killed on Memorial Day after a gunman shot up the front door of his house in Detroit.

Jeffrey McCoy, 32, was asleep on his couch inside of a home in the 15000 block of Carlisle Street Monday night when a man fired more than 20 shots through the front door of his house, killing him.

"If my son hadn't been on the couch, would that guy had came in and killed everybody in the house, would he have killed the kids because there were kids in the house too," said Kellie Henderson, McCoy's mother.

Henderson got a call that her son was shot and killed and rushed over to the house. She arrived before police got there and saw her son's lifeless body.

"My son was tore up. His body was mangled. Why would you do him like that. That was just inhumane the way they did my son," Henderson said.

Henderson's younger son, Gianathin McCoy, was killed in a motorcycle crash three years ago on Memorial Day weekend.

"When Gianathin died, I pulled autopsy reports, police reportrs, I was at every court date. When we had the candlelight vigil for Gianathin when he passed away, we had it at the Wendy's on Gratiot, there were so many people out there to show support," said Henderson.

Jeffrey McCoy made a clothing line in honor of his brother, Gianathin and was constantly working on his line.

"He always said he wanted to put his family on. I was so proud of him and I just hope he knows that," said Henderson.

McCoy has a 9-year-old son and also cared for his brother, Gianathin's children.

"He was a good man. He did not deserve this," said Henderson.

The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. and was caught on home surveillance video. The shooter is described as a black man wearing dark clothing and a red hat. Henderson hopes people watch the video and can help identify the shooter.

McCoy's funeral is set for next Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

