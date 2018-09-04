Mother of man killed in I-94 crash in Detroit: 'You just left my son there to die'

DETROIT - A devastated mother is sharing her pain after her son was killed in a violent high-speed crash in Detroit, officials said.

The crash happened Monday morning on I-94 near West Grand Boulevard. Officials said a red Dodge Charger slammed into another car while being driven more than 100 mph.

Delvon Washington was killed in the crash.

Police said three others got out of the car and ran.

“He was fun, loving, kind," Washington's mother said. "He was real comical and kept you laughing. He had a good heart.”

Police said Washington and three other people were in the Charger when it slammed into an SUV. The SUV caught on fire.

Washington was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I guess what hurts me, and what I can’t understand, is if you’re in the car and you’re supposedly his friends, how are you going to hit another car -- and it caught on fire, my son gets ejected from the car -- and you’re going to just flee the scene?" Washington's mother said. "That’s just not even humane."

Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the three people who fled.

Washington's grieving mother said she has a message for the people who left her son to die.

“I would ask them, 'Why would you just leave the scene and leave him on the side of the freeway? Why don’t you just turn yourself in ... you have to face it,'" she said.

