Mother of man wanted in deadly Detroit shooting pleads for son to turn himself in

DETROIT - The mother of a man wanted for murder is pleading for her son to turn himself in.

Lenell Kirby, 28, is wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a 28-year-old woman and left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition.

"I know I raised you better than that, so please turn yourself in," his mother, Linda Kirby, said. "My heart goes out to the mothers of the two daughters."

Linda Kirby made the plea Monday as her son remained on the run. Police hope his mother's words will help them take Kirby into custody.

Police said the woman killed in the shooting was Tyiela Autrey, Lenell Kirby's girlfriend. The woman injured in the shooting, Kierra Autrey, was his girlfriend's niece.

"He shot at Kierra six times," said her mother, Lynecia Autrey-Gaston. "Three bullets entered her body."

Kierra Autrey is an Army veteran who lived with Tyiela Autrey, who was in a new relationship with Kirby, a childhood friend.

The Autrey family said Kirby became jealous and controlling, and when Tyiela Autrey tried to beak up with him, he showed up at their home with a gun.

"Tyiela couldn't be saved," Autrey-Gaston said. "He shot her in the house, in the bed, in her eye."

Kierra Autrey witnessed her aunt being shot, but was able to call her mother.

"She got shot, called police, then me," Autrey-Gaston said. "She told me what happened and he shot five more times while I was on the road."

Kirby took off in a black Equinox, and after a brief chase, police called it off.

"Please turn yourself in," Linda Kirby said.

"I can't even grieve for my sister because my daughter is still in the hospital," Autrey-Gaston said.

Lenell Kirby (WDIV)

Kierra Autrey and Tyiela Autrey (WDIV)

