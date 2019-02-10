Mother seeks answers after son killed in Detroit hit-and-run crash

DETROIT - A local mother is still seeking answers after her 15-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run crash last summer.

Police say Jerry Grasty was hit by a car on July 21, 2018, while he was crossing the street on East 7 Mile Road and Caldwell Street.

Police want to speak to the driver of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Sheilah Grasty remembers that day over and over in her mind.

“I am still sleeping on the couch, waiting on my son to come home,” said Grasty.

The last seven months for Grasty have been an emotional roller coaster, “It’s hard. I try to stay strong for the kids. I try to stay busy at work," said Grasty.

But deep down inside she is hurting and longing for her son.

“The car just came out of nowhere and hit him. They said it hit him so hard, he was thrown onto oncoming traffic,” said Grasty.

She remembers her daughter calling and screaming and telling her about the incident.

“All I can remember was running to him. I saw him on the ground. He was already gone before I got there,” said Grasty.

Grasty had treated her son to lunch earlier that day.

"I teased him about his little mustache. I said, 'Bud, what’s that black stuff on the top of your lip? He grabbed his phone. He said, 'What black stuff ma?' I said, 'That stuff on your lip.' He said, 'Oh my mustache?' We laughed,” said Grasty.

The driver took that laughter and smile away.

“You can run from the police. You can keep your secret, but at the end of the day, everybody has to go see Jesus. I have to forgive you for what you have done to even see my son again. But I don’t have to like your actions,” said Grasty.

Detroit police do not have any new leads in the case. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

