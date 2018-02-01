Mother saves toddler from hit-and-run in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a toddler and left the scene.

Police said a 2-year-old and his mother from Ypsilanti were walking Sunday near Schaefer Road and Henson Avenue when the young boy darted into the street. His mother pulled him back to the sidewalk, but not before he was clipped by a silver SUV, breaking both of his legs.

The SUV continued south on Schaefer Road after striking the child, officials said.

The driver can be seen on his cellphone at the time when the little boy was hit.

"It is important that we speak to the driver of this vehicle and gather as much information as possible for our investigation," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

The boy is now in fair condition and is expected to recover. Police are calling it a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

