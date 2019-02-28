Mother says Detroit schoolteacher who is accused of abusing children punched her 6-year-old son

DETROIT - A Detroit mother went to police after her 6-year-old son told her a teacher punched him.

“He grabbed him and jammed him in the side, meaning he punched him,” she said.

The mother doesn’t want to be identified, but she said her son was roughhousing in the cafeteria at the Brenda Scott Academy when the teacher, who is also an administrator, moved in to break it up.

She took her son to Children’s Hospital for treatment, and paperwork shows he has bruising between his ribs.

This is the second incident, according to the mother, by the same faculty member. He has been accused of violently grabbing children by the ear to discipline them.

“I tried to meet with the principal and the assistant principal. Nobody is doing anything, so I had to go to the police station," the mother said.

Detroit Public Schools Community District confirms it has been made aware of the allegation and an investigation is ongoing.

