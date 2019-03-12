Mother sentenced to prison for drunken driving crash that killed 3-year-old son

DETROIT - A woman who pleaded guilty to drinking and driving and then killing her 3-year-old son, Michael Jones, in an car crash in August 2018 was sentenced Tuesday.
Jones was killed after his mother, Charlessia Pelt, got into a crash while drinking and driving. Jones was ejected from the car.
The collision happened on Aug. 9, 2018, at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street.
Police said Charlessia Pelt was speeding up 7 Mile Road into oncoming traffic and passed a Detroit police officer. Witnesses told police she was on her cellphone when she reached Hayes Street.
The child's father, Lonell Jones, said it was a painful day.
"As much as it kills me to be here today, I have to be the voice of my son," Jones said. "(On) August 9, I got a call from a stranger telling me that my son was in an accident."
"She knows the damage she caused," Jones said.
"People act like I didn't love my baby. He was my everything," Pelt said.
The judge had some tough words for Pelt before sentencing.
"When you tell me that you really care about your kids, I have (a) little doubt in my mind because of the risk you're putting them in," the judge said.
Pelt was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.
