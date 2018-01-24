Mother, son found dead in Port Huron home; cause of death unknown

A mother and her son were found dead in a home on 10th Street in Port Huron on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 90-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son were found dead Wednesday morning at a home in Port Huron.

According to police, the mother and son were found in a home on 10th Street and the cause of death is unknown.

Carbon monoxide poisoning was the suspected cause, but the fire crews tested the home and no high levels of carborn monoxide were found.

Police said there was no trauma to either victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

