Mother to be sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne

Cassandra Kay Michalski, 24, at her preliminary hearing on Monday, May 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A mother in Wayne will learn her sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Kay Michalski, 24, was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She would have gone to trial but she pleaded guilty this past month.

According to prosecutors, Michalski took her daughter to the hospital at about 8 p.m. Nov. 10, 2017. Skyler Rayne Michalski was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities said hospital staff became suspicious and alerted authorities. Officers were dispatched to the home in the 34400 block of John Street to investigate.

Prosecutors say Skyler was brought to the hospital with injuries on her head, neck and back. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was abusive head trauma.

