Mother with child in vehicle charged after Troy drunken driving crash

TROY, Mich. - A Rochester woman is facing charges after a drunken driving crash Jan. 6 with her child in the vehicle.

The woman is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- first offense and child endangerment.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Alameda Boulevard, east of Rochester Road, in Troy at 8:06 p.m. Police said they could smell alcohol emanating from the vehicle of the at-fault driver.

Police also noticed the woman's child in the vehicle.

The 48-year-old woman who was driving admitted that she drank 2 1/2 alcoholic drinks. She performed poorly on several sobriety tests, police said, and blew .136 percent.

