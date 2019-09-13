Mother's boyfriend arrested after abused 3-year-old boy rushed into surgery, Harper Woods police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A man has been charged with child abuse after his girlfriend's 3-year-old son was rushed into surgery with head trauma in Harper Woods, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital Sept. 3 after he was unresponsive at a home in the 20700 block of Hunt Club Street, according to authorities.

Medical officials told police the significant trauma to his head was consistent with child abuse, authorities said.

The 3-year-old boy was rushed into surgery to be treated for his injuries, police said. He is stable and recovering at the hospital, medical officials said.

Christopher Solomon Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse, officials said.

Williams was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother. He was supposed to be caring for the boy while the mother ran errands on the day of the alleged abuse, police said.

Williams had recently moved in with his girlfriend after living in Las Vegas, according to authorities.

Williams was arraigned Friday in 32-A District Court. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Williams faces up to life in prison if convicted.

