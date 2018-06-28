Motor City Brass Band's trailer stolen in Southfield with $45,000 worth of instruments inside

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The search is on after the Motor City Brass Band trailer was stolen last week with thousands of dollars worth of percussion instruments inside.

The theft happened between June 11 and June 16. There was about $45,000 worth of percussion instruments inside the trailer when it was stolen from the Salvation Army parking lot in Southfield where the band rehearses.

Motor City Brass Band stolen trailer (Motor City Brass Band)

The band, which plays shows across the state, will still continue to play their summer performances with borrowed instruments from friends and schools.

"We've been together more than 20 years and we've grown in our reputation and quality over the years," conductor Craig Strain said.

Motor City Brass Band is offering a $1,000 reward and season tickets for the return of the trailer and contents or information that leads to the return.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for an American Hauler trailer NH716TA2 with the serial number SN6200G22EE1044296. The trailer is 16x7 and the passenger side light on the fender is broken. There is also a red coiled breakaway cable that connects the trailer to the vehicle hauling it.

Some of the larger, more expensive instruments include Yamaha Vibraphone, Yamaha Xylophone, LP Congas, Yamaha Timpani, 42 inch gong, Pearl cast aluminum snare drum, Musser 1.5 octave chimes, Yamaha 2.5 octave orchestra bells, Zildjian 18 crash cymbals, 36 in Ludwig concert bass drum.

"[It's] very sad not to look out here and not see our trailer anymore and very sad to look in our room and not see the percussion anymore," Strain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Motor City Brass Band at 248-788-6618, on the website or the facebook page.

