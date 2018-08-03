Motor City Casino security locates parent of child found in parking garage

DETROIT - Motor City Casino security was trying to locate the parents of a young child who was found alone in a car on the 3rd floor of the casino's parking garage Friday morning.

Security has located the mother of the 3-year-old boy. She was inside the casino.

Security had custody of the child and was trying to locate the parents. The child was found inside a white Ford Explorer. Detroit Police is also on the scene.

