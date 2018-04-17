Motor City Makeover looks to clean up streets for 5th straight year

DETROIT - The Motor City Makeover for the fifth year in a row is looking to partner with neighborhood groups and residents to clean up their streets.

By the numbers, 6,200 volunteers collected more than 1,700 tons of trash and 8,000 tires last year. There were 450 locations cleaned up and 141 homes boarded up. Volunteers gave out more than 13,000 bags and gloves.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

You can also learn more at the Motor City Makeover website.

