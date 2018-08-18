Motor City Muscle combines rock music and cars in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - On Dream Cruise weekend, dream cars will be featured at the very start of M-1 from Hart Plaza, up Woodward to Campus Martius.

“Motor City Muscle” wants to muscle in on car lovers in town for the weekend in a fun way. So many gear heads are cruising Woodward, why not cruise all the way to downtown Detroit for a weekend celebrating the muscle cars we love and the rock-n-roll we played out of the radios.

Free concerts are scheduled throughout the weekend, including Fishbone and Molly Hatchet on Sunday.

Motor City Muscle is a celebration of rock and muscle cars. It runs Friday-Sunday in downtown Detroit.

It is centered at Hart Plaza, and stretches up along Woodward to Campus Martius. Motor City Muscle was scheduled the same weekend as the Woodward Dream Cruise as organizers hope to give car enthusiasts a reason to come into Detroit.

There are seven stages, and more than 120 performances expected. Hard rock is the theme of the festival.

Headliners are scheduled at 10:15 p.m. each day in Hart Plaza.

Headliners include:

Dead Kennedys (Friday)

Kiss’s Ace Frehley (Saturday)

Detroit's Sponge (Sunday)

Molly Hatchet, the Rev. Horton Heat, Fishbone, Warrior Soul and Death are also booked for the main stage. There will be another stage dedicated to tribute bands.

The festival runs from noon to midnight each day and is free.

