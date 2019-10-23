Motor City S.T.E.A.M. offers educational programming for underprivileged students

DETROIT - Motor City S.T.E.A.M. offers educational programming for minority and underprivileged students.

The programs focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with the goal of raising the number of minority students pursuing careers in these fields.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Local 4's Ana Klimovitz interviewed two of the founders about why they started Motor City S.T.E.A.M. and how they are inspiring young women to look at the different ways they can use science, technology, art and mathematics in their career path.

For more information on Motor City S.T.E.A.M. click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.