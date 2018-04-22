Motorcycle collision in Monroe County kills Taylor man, sends two women to hospital

MAYBEE, Mich. - A 28-year-old man from Taylor died Saturday night after a the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pedestrian.

According to authorities, the collision occurred on Bluebush Road near Raisin Street. Police said witnesses claimed they saw a motorcycle speeding and collide with a woman who was crossing Bluebush Road.

The 43-year-old pedestrian and the 26-year-old passenger were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Ann Arbor with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

