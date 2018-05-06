Motorcyclist crashes fleeing authorities in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 37-year-old man from Keego Harbor sustained serious injuries Saturday after crashing a motorcycle while fleeing from police in Royal Oak.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a Royal Oak police officer initiated a

traffic stop of a motorcyclist near the intersection of 11 Mile Road and Main Street for not having a license plate.

The driver fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, passing several other vehicles. Police said the motorcyclist ran the red light at Campbell Road and struck the side of a northbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Royal Oak police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.

