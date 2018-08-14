Motorcyclist hurt in crash with pickup truck in Chesterfield Township

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on 21 Mile Road, just west of I-94. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorcyclist was hurt Tuesday in a crash with a pickup truck in Chesterfield Township, police said.

The incident happened on 21 Mile Road, just west of I-94.

Police said a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcyclist and hit him.

Police originally said the motorcyclist was killed in the crash. They issued an update around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to say the man is injured, but alive.

Officials said an investigation is underway.

Crews have closed 21 Mile Road during the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.