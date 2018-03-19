Motorcyclist killed after hitting SUV on 9 Mile Road, police say

GREEN OAK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 23-year-old South Lyon man was killed when he and another motorcyclist crashed their bikes into a Jeep Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Green Oak Charter Township police said a group of three motorcyclists were headed west on 9 Mile Road when two of them struck a Jeep Cherokee SUV that was exiting a residential driveway. The third driver was able to avoid the collision.

Police said the South Lyon man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second motorcyclist who struck the car, a 23-year-old Taylor man, was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 63-year-old New Hudson man, was not injured in the crash, police said, but added that they are continuing the investigation.

All of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

