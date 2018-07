Detroit police said a motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died Friday on the city's west side.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Littlefield Street and Outer Drive.

Officers arrived and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. No additional information about the victim was released.

