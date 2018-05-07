Motorist extricated from SUV that crashed into home on Detroit's west side

An SUV crashed into a home on Detroit's west side on Monday, May 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Emergency crews worked to free a motorist trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened in the 4000 block of Humphrey Street.

The details of the crash are unknown, but it involved two vehicles.

The SUV involved in the crash ended up barreling through the front of a home. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The homeowner was inside at the time of the crash. It is unclear if the homeowner was injured.

No other information was made available.

