Motorists are being advised to avoid Michigan Avenue at Canton Center due to multiple accidents and spin-outs.

CANTON, Mich. - Motorists are being advised to avoid Michigan Avenue at Canton Center due to multiple accidents and spin-outs, according to the Canton Public Safety Department. Westbound Michigan Avenue is shut down at the intersection.

Please give crews until 10:30 a.m. to clear the area.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.