Motown legend Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIII

DETROIT - Motown legend Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII.

The seven-time Grammy winner will kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," said Gladys Knight, "the NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Gladys Knight & the Pips signed with Motown in 1966, scoring several major hits. The group eventually left Motown in 1973.

Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

Knight has recorded two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles ("Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For"), eleven No. 1 R&B singles, and six No. 1 R&B albums. She has won seven Grammy Awards and is an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with The Pips. Fall of 2015 marked the release of Knight's first mainstream dance record, "Just A Little" in nearly twenty years. The song serves as lead single from her twelfth studio album that she is currently on.

The year of 2011 was a year of much recognition as Knight was both honoring and being honored, first at a Michael Jackson tribute concert, and then at the 2011 Soul Train Awards

