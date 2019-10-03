Motown Museum announces second annual "Amplify: The Sound of Detroit" singing competition series

Detroit's own Motown Museum is seeking audition tapes for its second annual "Amplify: The Sound of Detroit" singing competition series.

The museum is accepting audition tapes now through October 17th.

The competition is open to solo singers and groups of two to five people.

Those interested must submit a three-minute or less audition video.

The Grand Finale is set for November 15th at the Garden Theater. The grand prize winner will get a $2,500 cash prize and a studio session with Motown Museum Amplify producers.

