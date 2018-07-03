Mount Clemens man arraigned in connection with Detroit bus driver assault

DETROIT - Eric Dashawn Johnson, a 23-year-old man from Mount Clemens, was charged in connection with the assault and battery of a 50-year-old Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver from Detroit.

According to authorities, Detroit transit officers responded to a call Saturday night to meet a DDOT bus driver at Woodward Avenue and West Grand Boulevard. The victim told the transit officers Johnson’s bus ticket had expired. Prosecutors allege that, despite the victim’s offer to override the ticket and give Johnson a free ride, Johnson attacked the driver, punched him in the face, grabbed him from his seat and pulled him to the bus floor and kicked the victim. Johnson then fled the scene on foot. Detroit police officers on patrol nearby, alerted by the transit officers, observed Johnson walking on Cass Avenue and placed him under arrest.

Johnson has been charged with assault and battery. He is expected back in court on July 12.

