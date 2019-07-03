Mount Clemens man arrested after stabbing at mobile home park, police say

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 23-year-old Mount Clemens man was arrested Tuesday after a stabbing in a mobile home park, according to authorities.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office were called before 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Americana Estates Mobile Home Park in Casco Township.

Deputies found a 20-year-old Casco Township man outside a home on Bart Drive. They said he was bleeding profusely.

The victim told police someone had run up to him and stabbed him multiple times before running from the area, according to authorities.

He was taken by Richmond-Lenox EMS to a nearby hospital. Officials said he is stable.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and identified the 23-year-old man. who they arrested at another home in the park, officials said.

The man is currently on parole, deputies said.

He was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center and is expected to face charges of felonious assault and obstructing police.

The man is also being held on a parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant out of Macomb County, police said.

