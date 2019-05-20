Mounted Oakland County deputy taken to hospital after being ejected, stepped on by horse

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County deputy was taken to the hospital this weekend after being thrown off his horse and stepped on, officials said.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the Addison Oaks County Park at 10:13 a.m. Sunday for reports of an injured deputy.

The 28-year-old deputy had been ejected from his horse, according to authorities. While the deputy was on the ground, the horse stepped on his leg and chest, police said.

Paramedics from the Addison Township Fire Department treated the deputy and took him to Ascension-Providence Hospital in Rochester. He was released Monday, according to officials.

Authorities said the deputy is a three-year member of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit.

