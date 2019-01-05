Mr. B's in Rochester to close after nearly half-century of business

ROCHESTER, Mich. - It's closing time for a mainstay of the downtown Rochester dining scene.

Mr. B's Food & Spirits has been downtown for about 50 years, but something new will be taking its place.

The restaurant is considered a legacy in Rochester.

"People here treat each other like family," said Holly Buege. "I think that's what makes it so special for so many years."

Buege has been a managing partner for Mr. B's for more than 20 years.

"We love our customers," Buege said. "We love this town and we've been really lucky to have such a loyal base of people come through our doors for 40 years."

Buege said the closing is a business move and the restaurant will have a new owner.

"We're looking at it as a positive thing," Buege said. "But it's hard not to let emotions get in the way."

Mr. B's will experience major renovations and be rebranded as City Tavern Kitchen & Bar.

The restaurant's final day to be open is Saturday.