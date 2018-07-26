MSP: Crash that hurt construction workers on I-75 in Taylor caused by driver following too closely

TAYLOR, Mich. - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in a three-car crash on I-75 in Taylor.

State police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was following too closely. That's just one of the many reasons construction workers have brushes with death, and they said they're getting tired of it.

"Anytime somebody gets hit, you kind of take it personally," Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-75 near Allen Road in Taylor.

"We see it all the time," Mike Cagle said. "You almost get used to it.

Cagle oversees 200 workers at MDOT, and he's seen it all when it comes to drivers disregarding construction zone slowdowns.

"It seems everyone is always in a hurry," Cagle said. "They see the barrels and sometimes it seems like they speed up. You can't dodge a barrel when it comes flying at you 100 mph, so it's tough to be safe out there."

MDOT's message to drivers is to slow down, watch the road and avoid distracted driving.

"Somebody standing on the side of the road in a vest and a plastic barrel -- that isn't enough protection from somebody who isn't paying attention," Cross said.

"Everyone needs to know they need to slow down and pay attention," Cagle said. "There's guys out there working that want to go home every night."

One of the construction workers is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries. A source told Local 4 the worker in critical condition is expected to be OK.

