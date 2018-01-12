MSP: Detroit man shoots at passenger after he grabs steering wheel, begins speaking in tongues

DETROIT - An unusual series of events unfolded this week in what started at a Detroit gas station but ended in shots fired.

Here's the information from Michigan State Police:

On January 11, 2018 at approximately 10 30 PM troopers from the Metro South Post were dispatched to an aggravated assault that occurred on the freeway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 30-year-old male from Detroit, stopped at a gas station located at the intersection of Clark Street and Fort Street.

The victim is approached by a man who states he will fill up his gas tank and give him $100 if he'll agree to take him to the north side of Detroit. The victim begins traveling westbound on I-96 Freeway with his unknown passenger.

As the two approach Grand Boulevard, the passenger beings speaking in tongues before he reaches over and tries steering the vehicle into neighboring motorist.

The victim and passenger (Suspect) begin struggling for control of the vehicle. The victim is an armed CPL holder and draws one of his two concealed weapons and fires at the passenger. The suspect takes ahold of the weapon as the victim attempts to simultaneously maintain control of the vehicle, making the weapon inoperable.

The victim attempts to fire additional shots without success. The suspect jumps out of the vehicle still holding the victim’s weapon. The victim continued to the next exit and called 9-1-1 which was transferred over to MSP. The suspect, a 34-year-old male from Detroit, was arrested by Detroit Police Department after they were dispatched to a report of a man breaking into a van at a church. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

During an interview with the suspect, troopers learned where the victims gun may be. MSP K9 recovered the weapon. The suspect is still being held at a local hospital after having been shot in the arm. Once he is released he with be lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Investigation continues by MSP Metro South and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.