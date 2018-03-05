MSP: Driver with suspended license, no insurance or plate, crashes into patrol car on I-75

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A Michigan State Police cruiser was hit by a car Sunday morning while troopers were investigating a separate crash on I-75 in Hamtramck.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on northbound I-75 just north of Caniff Street, according to authorities.

State police officials said a 2002 Buick Century crashed into the patrol car while the troopers were outside their vehicle.

The Buick did not have a license plate and was not insured, MSP said. The 27-year-old Detroit driver had a suspended driver's license and drug paraphernalia was found on him, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to the hospital where blood was drawn. He is being held on traffic warrants and a suspended license.

State police said the owner of the car will be contacted to find out why they allowed a driver with a suspended license to drive a non-insured vehicle.

