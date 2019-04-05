MSP launches criminal investigation into Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - On Friday, Macomb County issued a response to the criminal investigation launched into the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office use of forfeiture funds.

The statement can be read below:

"Macomb County’s Office of Corporation Counsel was informed Friday that the Michigan State Police, First District Special Investigation Section, has opened a criminal investigation into the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office use of forfeiture funds. As a result, no further comments will be made by Macomb County. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the State of Michigan Attorney General’s Office. Macomb County will cooperate fully with the investigation."

