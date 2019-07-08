News

MSP: Loaded pistol, brass knuckles seized during Inkster traffic stop

By Ken Haddad

Michigan State Police seized a loaded pistol and brass knuckles during a recent traffic stop in Inkster.

MSP said troopers made a stop on July 2. The 41-year-old man from Inkster was slow to stop, according to police.

The man admitted to troopers that he did not have a driver's license. 

"He also revealed he had brass knuckles in the car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded .25 caliber “Raven’s Arms” pistol underneath the front seat," MSP said.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.