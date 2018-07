Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting July 11, 2018 on I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting Wednesday in Detroit.

Police said a male was shot on I-94 near Trumbull Avenue. The victim was shot in the leg suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation closed the freeway Wednesday evening.

Police said there are conflicting stories about what led to the shooting. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

